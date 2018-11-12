

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on month in October, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - unchanged from the September reading.



On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 2.9 percent, slowing from 3.0 percent in the previous month.



Export prices were up 0.6 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices advanced 1.6 percent on month and 9.5 percent on year.



Individually, prices were up for petroleum and coal products, electrical machinery, metals, iron and steel, plastics and utilities.



