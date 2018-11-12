Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Reporting (FRR) business will be sharing its integrated regulatory compliance and reporting expertise at this week's Singapore FinTech Festival the world's largest FinTech event. The annual event, which is organized by The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in partnership with The Association of Banks in Singapore, will be held at the Singapore Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre and is expected to attract more than 30,000 delegates.

Wolters Kluwer will be exhibiting at the conference (Booth 2A24) as well as sharing its Regulatory Technology (RegTech) and Supervisory Technology (SupTech) insights in a dedicated panel debate on Wednesday, November 14th

Guest speakers at the highly anticipated event include Christine Lagarde (Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund), Cassie Kozyrkov (Chief Decision Scientist for Google) and Mary Ellen Iskenderian (President and CEO of Women's World Banking).

Wouter Delbaere, Regulatory Reporting Director, Asia Pacific (APAC), for Wolters Kluwer FRR, will chair the RegTech and SupTech panel. The session will explore the future for compliance, risk and finance given regulators' demand for growing datasets with more meaningful data assurance, in an environment of increased competition requiring deeper business insight. He will be joined on the Cloud Stage by Steve Hostettler, Global Technology Director for Wolters Kluwer FRR, who will be examining the trends and transformations that will be impacting financial institutions into the next decade, including the role of Artificial Intelligence in the move to transaction-level reporting and machine-executable regulation. These Wolters Kluwer experts will also be joined by senior representatives from Microsoft and PwC.

"As banks continue to address the ever increasing complexity and granularity of national and global reporting requirements, RegTech allows them the agility to adopt an integrated approach to finance, risk and regulatory reporting. This will ultimately allow the banks that adopt this integrated approach to become highly competitive businesses that have greater command of their commercial and supervisory environments," commented Rainer Fuchsluger, Managing Director for Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Reporting business in the APAC region. "Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting, Risk and Finance allows our clients to automate reporting in a manner which not only meets external compliance requirements, but also generates greater transparency internally, allowing for reduction of regulatory risk as well as enhanced management of information. We are incredibly excited to be able to share our expertise and once again support this major event organized by MAS."

Wolters Kluwer FRR's Finance, Risk Reporting business, which is part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. These solutions support regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own boards of directors. The business receives frequent independent recognition of its excellence and innovation. Notably, in July 2018, Risk magazine awarded Wolters Kluwer FRR its coveted Regulatory Reporting System of The Year Award and Central Banking magazine recently named OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting its Best Technology Solution For Regulatory Compliance. Both awards celebrate success in the field globally.

Leading financial services firms from across the world have implemented the company's award winning OneSumX solution for integrated Regulatory Reporting, Risk and Finance. Major financial services providers, active in APAC, that have recently announced their use of Wolters Kluwer solutions include ABN AMRO, SME Development Bank Malaysia Berhad, China Merchants Bank, China Everbright Bank, LGT and Land Bank of Taiwan.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, stay competitive and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

