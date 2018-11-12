

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) said that it agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Qualtrics International Inc for US$8 billion in cash. SAP said it has secured financing in the amount of 7 billion euros to cover purchase price and acquisition-related costs.



The purchase price includes unvested employee incentive compensation and cash on the balance sheet at close.



Subject to customary closing conditions and attainment of regulatory clearances, the acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2019.



The Boards of Directors of SAP and Qualtrics have approved the transaction. Qualtrics' shareholders have also approved the transaction.



Qualtrics expects full-year 2018 revenue to exceed US$400 million and projects a forward growth rate of greater than 40 percent, not including potential synergies of being part of SAP.



Following the closing of the transaction, Qualtrics is expected to maintain its leadership, personnel, branding and culture, operating as an entity within SAP's Cloud Business Group. Ryan Smith will continue to lead Qualtrics, and Qualtrics is expected to continue to maintain dual headquarters in Provo, Utah, and Seattle, Washington. Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to collect, manage, and act on experience data, also called X-data.



