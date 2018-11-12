

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has ended lower in five straight sessions, sliding almost 75 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,600-point plateau and it's tipped to open under pressure again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, thanks to renewed concerns for interest rates and the continued decline in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses among the financials, properties, resource stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index sank 36.76 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 2,598.87 after trading between 2,598.16 and 2,621.24. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 5.79 points or 0.43 percent to end at 1,328.19.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 3.25 percent, while Bank of China skidded 2.18 percent, China Construction Bank retreated 3.59 percent, China Merchants Bank plunged 4.70 percent, China Life Insurance declined 1.75 percent, Ping An Insurance shed 2.53 percent, PetroChina lost 1.70 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 1.76 percent, China Shenhua Energy contracted 1.44 percent, Gemdale was down 1.50 percent, Poly Developments dipped 1.62 percent, China Vanke gave away 1.83 percent, CITIC Securities eased 0.29 percent, Jiangxi Copper shed 0.97 percent, Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) tumbled 2.40 percent and Anhui Conch Cement plunged 3.47 percent,



The lead from Wall Street is negative as opened lower on Friday and stayed that was throughout the session.



The Dow shed 201.92 points or 0.77 percent to 25,989.30, while the NASDAQ lost 123.98 points or 1.65 percent to 7,406.90 and the S&P 500 fell 25.82 points or 0.92 percent to 2,781.01. For the week, the Dow surged 2.8 percent, the S&P added 2.1 percent and the NASDAQ gained 0.7 percent.



The weakness on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates after the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Thursday. The Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected but expects to raise rates despite signs of a slowdown in business investment.



In economic news, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected increase in producer prices in October, while the University of Michigan noted a slight deterioration in consumer sentiment in November.



Crude oil prices fell for a tenth straight session on Friday on rising output and fears of a drop in demand. December crude oil futures were down $0.48 or 0.8 percent to settle at $60.19 a barrel, touching a fresh eight-month low.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX