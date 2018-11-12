

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is edging higher on Monday after opening lower following the weak cues from Wall Street on Friday amid worries about global economic growth and rising interest rates.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 6.14 points or 0.03 percent to 22,256.39, after falling to a low of 22,046.29 in early trades. Japanese shares closed lower on Friday.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Sony is losing more than 2 percent and Panasonic is lower by almost 2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are adding 0.6 percent each.



In the tech sector, Advantest is declining almost 3 percent, while Tokyo Electron is adding more than 1 percent.



Among auto makers, Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent, while Honda is down 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.7 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.5 percent and Japan Petroleum is higher by 0.4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsui Fudosan and Toppan Printing are rising more than 3 percent each, while Toray Industries is gaining almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is falling more than 17 percent, Taiyo Yuden is lower by more than 9 percent and Mitsui E&S Holdings is declining more than 8 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on month in October, unchanged from the September reading. On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 2.9 percent, slowing from 3.0 percent in the previous month. Japan will also see September results for loans and discounts as well as preliminary October figures for machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed firmly in negative territory on Friday, reflecting renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates on the heels of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Thursday. Adding to the concerns about interest rates, the Labor Department released a report showing a much bigger than expected increase in producer prices in the month of October.



The Dow fell 201.92 points or 0.8 percent to 25,989.30, the Nasdaq tumbled 123.98 points or 1.7 percent to 7,406.90 and the S&P 500 slid 25.82 points or 0.9 percent to 2,781.01.



European stocks also closed mostly lower on Friday. While the German DAX Index bucked the downtrend and closed just above the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both fell by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil prices tumbled for a tenth straight session on rising output and demand growth concerns, triggering some heavy selling in the energy sector. WTI crude oil futures for December closed at $60.19 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down $0.48 or 0.8 percent.



