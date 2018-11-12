NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Nov 12, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that its targets for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by FY 2031/3 have been approved by the Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative, a partnership between the CDP, UN Global Compact, WRI and WWF, which helps companies determine how much they must cut emissions. As a result, NEC's target is considered "science-based" for limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, which is the target of the Paris Agreement on climate change.In July 2017, NEC announced its "Course of Action for Climate Change Towards 2050" and has been implementing environmentally conscious actions with a focus on climate change, positioning environmental action as a priority management theme from an environmental, social and governance (ESG) perspective, "materiality"(1).Science Based Targets for NEC Corporation:Scope 1+2: Reduce GHG emissions by FY2031/3*33% reduction from FY2018/3Scope 3: Reduce GHG emissions from the use of sold products by FY2031/3*34% reduction from FY2018/3Moreover, NEC's Mid-Term Environmental Plan, issued in 2018, is also in line with the SBT. In the Plan, NEC aims to increase renewable energy 75-fold by FY2021/3 compared to FY2018/3."NEC has already initiated efforts based on its 'Course of Action for Climate Change Towards 2050,' and we will enhance our activities with an aim to effectively reducing CO2 emissions from business operations to zero by 2050," said Shigeki Shimizu, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, NEC Corporation.(1) NEC outlines "materiality" for accelerating social value creationhttps://www.nec.com/en/press/201809/global_20180928_01.htmlAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow.