

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Monday with some of the markets recovering after a weak start following the negative cues from Wall Street on Friday amid worries about global economic growth, trade wars and rising interest rates. Nevertheless, the gains made by markets are muted as investors treaded cautiously. Crude oil prices rose in Asian trades after falling on Friday for a tenth straight session.



The Australian market has pared initial losses and is now only modestly lower, as banks and mining stocks staged a recovery attempt.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 7.70 points or 0.13 percent to 5,914.10, after falling to a low of 5,884.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 9.10 points or 0.15 percent to 6,001.90. Australian stocks edged lower on Friday.



Oil stocks are higher despite crude oil prices falling for a tenth straight session on Friday. Oil Search is advancing almost 3 percent, Santos is higher by more than 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is rising more than 1 percent.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is rising more than 2 percent after completing it's A$2.87 billion share buyback, and Fortescue Metals is up 0.2 percent, while BHP is declining 0.5 percent.



The big four banks are mixed. Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.2 percent and Westpac is rising 0.3 percent, while National Australia Bank is down 0.3 percent. ANZ Banking is declining 0.5 percent after the company's shares went ex-dividend.



Westpac said it plans to raise about A$750 million through an offering of capital notes, just days after the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority flagged higher capital requirements for the big four banks.



Gold miners are also mixed after gold prices slipped to a nearly one-month low. Evolution Mining is adding 0.3 percent, while Newcrest Mining is lower by more than 1 percent.



Elders reported a 9.1 percent increase in full-year underlying profit, while its net profit fell 38 percent due to acquisition costs. The agribusiness' shares are gaining more than 9 percent.



Navitas has rejected a takeover offer from a consortium led by private equity firm BGH Capital, saying it undervalued the company. The adult education provider's shares are declining almost 1 percent.



Healthscope has opened its books to Brookfield Capital Partners after the private equity firm made a A$4.5 billion offer for the private hospital operator, trumping a rival offer from private equity firm BGH Capital and AustralianSuper. Shares of Healthscope are gaining more than 11 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7223, down from $0.7244 on Friday. The Japanese market is edging higher after a weak start.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 6.14 points or 0.03 percent to 22,256.39, after falling to a low of 22,046.29 in early trades. Japanese shares closed lower on Friday.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Sony is losing more than 2 percent and Panasonic is lower by almost 2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are adding 0.6 percent each.



In the tech sector, Advantest is declining almost 3 percent, while Tokyo Electron is adding more than 1 percent.



Among auto makers, Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent, while Honda is down 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.7 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.5 percent and Japan Petroleum is higher by 0.4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsui Fudosan and Toppan Printing are rising more than 3 percent each, while Toray Industries is gaining almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is falling more than 17 percent, Taiyo Yuden is lower by more than 9 percent and Mitsui E&S Holdings is declining more than 8 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on month in October, unchanged from the September reading. On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 2.9 percent, slowing from 3.0 percent in the previous month.



Japan will also see September results for loans and discounts as well as preliminary October figures for machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea and Singapore are also edging lower, while Shanghai, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed firmly in negative territory on Friday, reflecting renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates on the heels of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Thursday. Adding to the concerns about interest rates, the Labor Department released a report showing a much bigger than expected increase in producer prices in the month of October.



The Dow fell 201.92 points or 0.8 percent to 25,989.30, the Nasdaq tumbled 123.98 points or 1.7 percent to 7,406.90 and the S&P 500 slid 25.82 points or 0.9 percent to 2,781.01.



European stocks also closed mostly lower on Friday. While the German DAX Index bucked the downtrend and closed just above the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both fell by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil prices tumbled for a tenth straight session on rising output and demand growth concerns, triggering some heavy selling in the energy sector. WTI crude oil futures for December closed at $60.19 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down $0.48 or 0.8 percent. In Asian trades Monday, crude is adding $0.58 or 0.96 percent to $60.77.



