

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service (UPS) said that the UPS Freight agreement with the International Brotherhood of Teamster (IBT) has been ratified. The company will resume normal operations and will immediately begin accepting new volume from UPS Freight customers.



The UPS Small Package National Master Agreement (NMA) and UPS Freight Master Agreement have both now been ratified. Customers can remain confident UPS is ready to continue to serve its small package and UPS Freight customers throughout the holiday season and beyond, the company said.



