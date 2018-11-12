Weatherford Unveils World-First Technology to Transform Well Construction

Vero Automated Connection Integrity Replaces Human Judgment with Artificial Intelligence

BAAR, Switzerland, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) is introducing Vero automated connection integrity, which applies artificial intelligence to minimize safety risks and validate well integrity with absolute certainty.

In applications ranging from conventional land to complex deep water, the Vero solution provides operators with previously unobtainable consistency and accuracy. The solution employs two new proprietary features: AutoMakeup technology, which precisely controls the makeup of tubular connections automatically, and AutoEvaluate software, which continually assesses torque against original equipment manufacturer specifications.

By applying artificial intelligence at every stage from pipe manufacturing to well installation, the Vero solution removes the uncertainty of human judgment from the connection process. In doing so, the solution can minimize the chance of catastrophic well failures associated with poorly made up connections, as well as significantly reduce the total cost of well ownership, minimize safety risks, and protect corporate reputation.

"The world-first Vero solution is enabled by the most disruptive technology ever introduced in the tubular running space," said Dean Bell, President of Well Construction for Weatherford. "By replacing the inherent flaws of human judgment with AutoMakeup and AutoEvaluate technologies, Vero goes beyond tubular running. We expect it to minimize the associated risks, both onshore and offshore, and help our customers to consistently and reliably build wells that last a lifetime."

Delivering Results: Vero Trial Tests

Offshore Azerbaijan RAN 7 COMPLETIONS WITH MORE THAN 2,900 CONNECTIONS Offshore Qatar RECOMPLETED 2 WELLS BY RUNNING STANDS OF TUBING North Sea MADE UP MORE THAN 1,200 COMPLETION CONNECTIONS





ATTAINED ZERO

CONNECTION DAMAGE DELIVERED 5X GREATER

MAKEUP CONSISTENCY ACHIEVED RECORD

RUN RATE

Vero automated connection integrity will make its official debut at ADIPEC 2018 with a ribbon-cutting presentation on Monday, November 12 at noon (Hall 8, Stand 8210).

For more information, visit www.weatherford.com/vero.

