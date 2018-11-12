Seeker Tec International Inc.: Spectacular Solar 3rd Quarter Earnings Report Shines Brightly

Net Income Almost Triples Over Same Period in 2017

ISELIN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2018 / Spectacular Solar, Inc., (a Nevada Corporation) (OTC PINK:SNTL) gave investors their first look at the financial strength of the company following the release of its first public fiscal report late on Friday.

The financials featured two big standout figures. Over the first nine months of 2018, revenues jumped from $2.9 million to over $4.5 million and more importantly, net income rose from $725,000 to more than $2 million. ( https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/206071/content )

"We are extremely pleased with the investor response to our latest set of financials," said CEO Doug Heck. "Even if you use a conservative earnings multiple, it is easy to see this company is undervalued in the market. We know this will sort itself out as investor confidence grows in a company that operates well into the black and has zero convertible debt."

Spectacular Solar is in the final stages of acquiring FINRA approval for its name and ticker symbol changes. Amendments to the articles of incorporation have been filed in the State of Nevada and a business license in the name of Spectacular Solar, Inc., has been issued. The company also applied for and was issued a new CUSIP.

Heck and his management team have been extremely active in seeking new solar projects but have likewise been equally aggressive on the acquisition front. With the accomplishments of the past two months, the 40-year old CEO is very excited about the short- and long-term prospects for Spectacular Solar.

"These are without a doubt amazing times for everyone, employees and investors alike, to be involved with Spectacular Solar," Heck said. "We will be releasing quite a few announcements over the next few weeks. We are in the final stages of inking new solar contracts in addition to acquiring new companies that will strengthen the core business of Spectacular Solar and add tangible shareholder value."

Wyndham Hotel Project Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=74&v=BPLKjgdFaOw

About Spectacular Solar Holdings, Inc.: Spectacular Solar is a diversified holding company involved in solar system installations, investment fund management and roofing contracting through its subsidiaries. DC Solar Integrators designs and installs state-of-the-art solar conversions for homeowners and business owners. Star Power Services is a bonded and licensed roofing contracting company with expertise in new roof installation, roof repairs and roof maintenance. The Solar Energy Investors Fund contributes to the upfront and ongoing insurance expenses directly associated with the installation of solar panel systems. In return, the fund receives a share of tax benefits and ongoing revenue generated from the electricity sales.

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. These statements reflect the company's current expectations and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company doesn't undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other company statements will not be realized. Furthermore, readers are cautioned that these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, the acceptance of our products, lack of revenue growth, failure to realize profitability, inability to raise capital and market conditions that negatively affect the market price of our common stock. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

