Findit, Inc.: Findit A Cost Effective Efficient Alternative to Wix Wordpress and SquareSpace

Building a website is getting easier and easier thanks to user-friendly web-building services like Wix, Wordpress, and Squarespace. However, even as these platforms become less and less code-heavy, most of them still require some basic coding and they remain complex for the not-so-tech-savvy. These days, businesses can't afford to not have a website and a web presence, so for those without the skillset or the budget to hire someone to do it the Wordpress, Wix and Squarespace way, it's pretty common to feel stuck. Now, there's an alternative to Wix, Wordpress, and Squarespace -Findit.com.

Findit enables you to create a site right on Findit.com and create SEO-friendly pages without using a single line of code. The goal most owners have for their websites is to give people a way to find them and then to be able to call or email them. Findit is the perfect lure. Each Findit site can have its own unique Findit address and screen name, which is similar to a domain address for a website. The difference is it is an extension of Findit.com. Each URL can be targeted for certain keywords and piggybacks off of Findit's domain authority and top 100,000 Alexa (AMZN) ranking.

Members on Findit are offered a plethora of online marketing services, some of which are free and some that are paid for; you decide which ones you want to use. Findit offers press release distribution services, where all of your press releases can go out through FindIt. Findit also offers status updates through its Right Now content section. Posting Right Now's are as easy as posting a Facebook status, but give the option of including far more than Facebook (FB) does in one post. On Wix, Squarespace, and Wordpress, it's just not that simple. They offer great solutions through their platforms in their own right, but there are a lot of moving parts even when it comes to a basic post. Furthermore, you have to update your site on those platforms. On Findit, you're not paying developers to update your site - it updates alongside the platform.

Peter Tosto of Findit, Inc. stated, "Having a site or sites on Findit is a great way to increase your web presence each and everyday in under 10 minutes. Once you set up your Findit account you can begin to post content. Findit Right Now status updates are a phenomenal way to build what many would consider landing pages. Every Right Now Post created can be shared to Google, Facebook, Twitter (TWTR), LinkedIn, Tumblr and other social networking sites in minutes, while getting indexed organically in Google, Yahoo and Bing."

If your goal is to sell merchandise or to do something requiring payment processing, use one of those other platforms, for now. In fact, there's nothing wrong with that at all, but Findit can still be used to drive traffic to your website as contractors, real estate agents, and micro-influencers can attest to, that use Findit now to drive traffic to their wordpress, squarespace, shopify and other sites.

A clean, well-designed website can cost thousands of dollars to pay someone to build it or dozens, possibly hundreds of hours to build yourself. A Findit site is free and a Findit URL is only $79 per year. Findit does not charge any hosting fees either. Findit sites that include relevant content often turn out to index at the top of search results. On top of that, the Findit content team can be hired to produce relevant content for the sole purpose of driving and improving your organic traffic, in the event you want to run your business and you want experts to assist you with your online marketing goals.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hftQ0pouXyM&t=69s

