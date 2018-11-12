sprite-preloader
12.11.2018 | 07:25
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Personetics CEO David Sosna on Panel Hosted by UOB at Singapore Fintech Festival: Using AI to Drive Engagement in Digital Banking

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Singapore Fintech Festival, Singapore -

David Sosna, Co-founder and CEO Personetics - the leading provider of Self-Driving Finance solutions - will speak on the topic of Using AI to Drive Engagement in Digital Banking at the Singapore Fintech Festival.

Personetics_Logo

While many banks are turning to AI to drive deeper customer engagement, focusing only on the technology is a common mistake that could leave banks short of their goals. In this session, the panel will explore the holistic approach to customer engagement that is key for investment in AI technology to pay off.

Using AI to Drive Engagement in Digital Banking
Tuesday 13 November 3:00pm at the AI BOX, HALL 4B

Moderator:

Dr Dennis Khoo, Head of Regional Digital Bank and Digital Banking, UOB

Panelists:

  • David Sosna, Co-founder and CEO, Personetics
  • Georg Ludviksson, Co-founder and CEO, Meniga

Personetics' participation in the Singapore Fintech Festival comes on the heels of a recent expansion of its Singapore office to support the company's growing operations in Asia Pacific, including partnerships with Singapore-based UOB (United Overseas Bank Limited) and Tokyo-based Fujitsu.

Examples of successful deployments of Self-Driving Finance solutions by financial institutions around the globe will be on display throughout the festival at the Personetics stand ZS07. To set up an appointment with Personetics representatives at the event, please contact marketing@personetics.com.

About Personetics

Personetics is the leading provider of customer-facing AI solution for financial services and the company behind the industry's first Self-Driving Finance platform.

Harnessing the power of AI, Personetics' Self-Driving Finance solutions are used by the world's largest financial institutions to transform digital banking into the center of the customer's financial life - providing real-time personalized insight and advice, automating financial decisions, and simplifying day-to-day money management.

Serving over 50 million bank customers worldwide, Personetics has the largest direct customer impact of any AI solution provider in banking today. Personetics now counts among its customers 4 of the top 5 US banks and 6 of the top 12 banks in North America and Europe, as well as other leading banks throughout the world.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics is a rapidly growing company with offices in New York, London, Singapore and Tel Aviv. The company has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Ten Company to Watch by American Banker.

For more information, visit http://personetics.com.

Self-Driving Finance is a trademark of Personetics Technologies Ltd.


© 2018 PR Newswire