CollabNet VersionOne a Platinum Partner at the RTE Summit 3.0 2018

Customer SimCorp to present results and experiences from its enterprise SAFe rollout

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne (www.collabnet.com), a global leader in Enterprise Value Stream Management, Agile management, enterprise-grade Git version control and DevOps, is demonstrating its continued support for the international Release Train Engineer (RTE) community as a platinum sponsor of the RTE Summit 3.0 in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena, November 12 - 13.

Attendees will learn how SimCorp, an innovator in investment management software solutions successfully implemented SAFe during the last two years, what they learned on this two year journey, and the role CollabNet VersionOne solutions played. Experts Frank Olsen and Piet Syhler from SimCorp will present the case session, "What SAFe doesn't tell you: An experience report of two years into a SAFe rollout," on November 13 at 4 p.m.

CollabNet VersionOne offers a centralized environment to adopt and implement SAFe configurations, and supports key constructs, practices and metrics defined by SAFe, including communities of practice and DevOps. Teams at all levels across an organization can adopt Agile at scale and envision and deliver software efficiently. Demonstrations of CollabNet VersionOne solutions for Agile management and Value Stream Management will be offered.

"We are honored that our customer SimCorp is generously sharing its SAFe rollout experience with the global RTE community because the experiences and lessons learned can benefit us all," said Thomas Hooker, Vice President Marketing at CollabNet VersionOne. "Release train engineers and chief Scrum masters are vital for embracing Agile and SAFe. We're pleased to be a part of this community and look forward to sharing our latest innovations that advance the adoption of SAFe."

At RTE Summit 3.0 attendees will learn practical applications of the future-proof SAFe strategy and interact in a Q&A session with the founder of SAFe, Dean Leffingwell. The event is organized for and by release train engineers. To learn more about the RTE Summit 3.0 or to register for the event, please visit: https://rte-summit.com/.

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enable them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of business value throughout their application development lifecycles.

CollabNet VersionOne is a Vector Capital Company.

