

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - LANXESS (LNXSF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net income from continuing operations increased to 80 million euros from 55 million euros, prior year. The company noted that, in the same quarter in 2017, net income had been affected by exceptional charges relating to the consolidation of the production network. EBITDA pre exceptionals improved by 1.5 percent to 277 million euros compared with 273 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



In the third quarter of 2018, sales increased by 4.4 percent to approximately 1.79 billion euros, especially due to higher selling prices.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX