Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that a new consensus statement on postoperative anemia management was published in Anaesthesia by an international panel of clinicians specializing in patient blood management, which includes clear guidance on the use and benefits of noninvasive hemoglobin measurement.1 The statement, which discusses both spot-check and continuous measurement, references the Masimo Rad-67 Pulse CO-Oximeter, a spot-check device that measures noninvasive hemoglobin using Masimo SpHb, as the example of noninvasive measurement.

The statement notes in part that "The use of non-invasive continuous haemoglobin monitoring devices instead of phlebotomy may reduce blood loss, pain and discomfort for the patient, but concerns about precision limit routine clinical use. Although the debate focuses on accuracy of a single check, the reliability of non-invasive haemoglobin monitoring devices for dynamic changes over time may permit detection of occult bleeding and response to therapy."

In addition to this newest consensus statement, SpHb has recently received positive recognition from two other reputable institutions in the European anesthesiology community. Both the 2017 European Society of Anaesthesiology's (ESA) Guidelines for the Management of Severe Perioperative Bleeding2 and the 2017 Italian Ministry of Health's Blood Management Program Guidelines3 included noninvasive and continuous SpHb as a recommended tool for monitoring hemoglobin. Specifically, the ESA guidelines provided a strong recommendation that "continuous haemoglobin monitoring can be used as a trend monitor."

SpHb is available on a variety of Masimo noninvasive spot-check and continuous monitoring devices, both portable and bedside, as well as through licensed third-party devices. For continuous monitoring, these include Masimo's Rad-97, Radical-7, and Radius-7. Noninvasive and continuous hemoglobin (SpHb) monitoring helps automate the patient's hemoglobin status and provides real-time visibility to changes or lack of changes in hemoglobin between invasive blood samples. For spot-check SpHb measurement, Masimo Pronto is available in addition to Rad-67. Next Generation SpHb, available on these devices outside the U.S., significantly advances noninvasive hemoglobin spot-checking with improved motion tolerance, faster time to display SpHb results, and enhanced field performance in low hemoglobin ranges.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, "We are happy to see growing recognition, from some of the world's most renowned clinicians, institutions, and advisory bodies, of the utility and benefits of our noninvasive hemoglobin measurement technology. Studies on three continents have shown that continuous SpHb monitoring optimizes blood transfusion4-6 and in a trial with over 3,000 patients, continuous SpHb and PVi were shown to reduce mortality 30 and 90 days after surgery.7 Never content, we continue to refine and improve SpHb and PVi, and look forward to bringing the advantages of Next Generation SpHb to additional markets and devices soon."

References

