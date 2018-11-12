World's Leading Show for Advance Materials to be held from Dec. 5 - 7, 2018 in Japan

TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd., Japan's largest trade show organiser, will be holding "9th Highly-functional Material Week [Tokyo]", the world's leading show for advanced materials from Dec. 5 - 7, 2018 at Makuhari Messe, Japan. (Held in every April at Tokyo Big Sight until last year.)

The show consists of 6 shows specialised in Highly-functional Film, Plastic, Metal, Ceramics, Adhesion/Joining, and Paint/Coating. This year, a brand new show: "Highly-functional PAINT & COATINGS EXPO" has been launched following visitors' and exhibitors' requests. At the show, from paint/coating agents, coating machines, analysis equipment to paint manufacturing equipment, all kinds of paint/coating products and technologies for building and industrial use will be showcased.

"Highly-functional Material Week" has been expanding its scale year after year, 940 exhibitors will be exhibiting this year, which is 180 more exhibitors than the previous show. In addition, "28th FINETECH JAPAN" for LCD/OLED/sensor technologies and "Photonix 2018" for laser/photonics technologies will be held at the same show venue as concurrent shows. In total of these 8 shows, 1,260 exhibitors and 65,000 visitors from 51 countries are expected to gather under one roof.

In parallel to the exhibition, 90 sessions at Technical Conference will be held during 3 days. The technical sessions of the conference will cover topics such as industry trends of Japan and world, future key technologies for advanced materials, development of new materials, etc.

Today, advanced materials have been widely used in a variety of fields such as electronics, automobile, aerospace, shipbuilding, medical, rechargeable batteries, renewables, robotics, construction, etc. and become indispensable materials for future innovations. "Highly-functional Material Week" is the best platform to discover & learn the world's most advanced materials and the latest technologies. Industry professionals from material manufacturers and all material user companies such as electronics, automobile, medical device, industrial machinery, etc. are recommended to visit the show.

Highly-functional Material Week [Tokyo]

Dates: Dec. 5 - 7, 2018

Venue: Makuhari Messe, Japan

Organiser: Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd.

Exhibitors Number: 940

Visitors Number: 65,000 (including concurrent shows)

Consisting Shows: 6 shows below

9th Highly-functional FILM EXPO

[Exhibits] Functional Film, Decorative Film, Flexible Material, Forming/Coating Machine, Secondary Processing, etc.

7th Highly-functional PLASTIC EXPO

[Exhibits] Functional Resin, CFRP/CFRTP, Raw Material, Additive Resin Processing, Compounding Equipment, etc.

5th Highly-functional METAL EXPO

[Exhibits] High-tensile Steel, Light Metal, Functional Alloy, Inspection System, Processing Equipment, etc.

3rd Highly-functional CERAMICS EXPO

[Exhibits] Functional Ceramics, CMC (Ceramic Matrix Composites), Ceramic Raw Material, Powder Technology, Forming/Firing Equipment, etc.

2nd ADHESION & JOINING EXPO

[Exhibits] Joining Technology of Dissimilar Materials, Adhesive Agent/Tape, Welding Technology, Fastening Material, Surface Processing, etc.

1st Highly-functional PAINT & COATINGS EXPO

[Exhibits] Functional Paint, Coating Equipment, Coating Agent, Painting Equipment, Painting Jig, etc.

