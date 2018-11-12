Angelfish Investments Plc - Holding(s) in Company

12 November 2018

Angelfish Investments Plc

("Angelfish" or "the Company")

Holding in Company

The Company received notification dated 8 November 2018 from Intrinsic Business Solutions Ltd that it holds 47,980,000 ordinary shares in the Company, equal to 6.76% of Angelfish's issued ordinary share capital.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

The directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

