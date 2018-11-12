Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-11-12 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 02.11.2018- Public offering INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate VLN 13.12.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.11.2018 - Sales figures PRF1T PRFoods TLN 18.11.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.11.2018 Government LTGCB11027A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB11027A Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.11.2018 Sales figures LHV LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.11.2018 Dividend ex-date HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2018 Dividend record HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2018 Dividend ex-date LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2018 - Public offering LHV LHV Group TLN 27.11.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2018 Interim report, AMG1L Amber Grid VLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2018 Interim report, LGD1L LITGRID VLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2018 Interim report, SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2018 Extraordinary SKN1T Skano Group TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2018 Interim report, TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2018 Dividend payment HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2018 Coupon payment MOKBFLOT20A Moda Kapitals AS RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2018 Sales figures NTU1L Novaturas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2018 Dividend record LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2018 Investors event TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.11.2018 Dividend ex-date NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.