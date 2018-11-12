

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon (IFNNY) reported that its fourth-quarter income from continuing operations increased to 300 million euros from 177 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.27 euros compared to 0.16 euros.



Fourth-quarter revenue increased to 2.05 billion euros from 1.82 billion euros, last year.



Infineon forecasts quarter-on-quarter revenue decrease of 4% (plus or minus 2 percentage points) due to seasonal factors. The company expects revenue growth in fiscal 2019 of 11% (plus or minus 2 percentage points).



The Board plans to increased the dividend for fiscal 2018 by a further 2 cents to 0.27 euros per share.



