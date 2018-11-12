First DLP-Based 3D Printer utilizing a true 4K projector with UV optics tuned to 385nm wavelength

Three models available for a choice of resolution and size capabilities

Artificial Intelligence in pixel modulation helps to deliver the highest accuracy 3D printed parts with ultra-smooth surface finish

See this exclusive new technology at formnext 2018 in Frankfurt, Germany

EnvisionTEC, a leading global manufacturer of desktop and full-production 3D printers and materials, today announced that it will be debuting the industry's first ever DLP-based 3D printer utilizing a true 4K projector with artificial intelligence. The Perfactory P4K will be on display at formnext, an international exhibition and conference on the next generation of manufacturing technologies taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on November 11-13, 2018.

"The P4K is the highest resolution advanced DLP printer with the largest build envelope and deploys artificial intelligence in pixel modulation to deliver the highest accuracy parts with the smoothest available surface finish in the 3D printing space," remarked EnvisionTEC CEO Al Siblani, "This will deliver the next level of production-grade 3D printing solutions".

A sharp new look with a slate gray body and an impressive projector resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels sets the P4K apart from any players in the field. The Perfactory line of 3D printers already has one of the most versatile and ever-growing materials portfolios to meet the specific needs of a vast array of applications and all of these material formulations are ready for use on the P4K in production capacity.

The Perfactory P4K is available in three production-ready variations:

P4K 62 62 µm resolution and a build envelope of 160 x 100 x 220 mm

P4K 75 75µm resolution and a build envelope of 192 x 120 x 220 mm

P4K 90 90 µm resolution and a build envelope of 233 x 141.5 x 220 mm

EnvisionTEC was founded on a deep understanding of additive manufacturing, a drive to succeed and a commitment to deliver real value to customers manufacturing objects for the professional, medical and industrial markets. The Perfactory P4K follows through on this same promise and takes DLP 3D printing to the next level.

About EnvisionTEC

EnvisionTEC is a leading global provider of professional-grade 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2002 with its pioneering commercial DLP printing technology, EnvisionTEC now sells a variety of printer configurations based on six distinct technologies that build objects from digital design files. The company's premium 3D printers serve a variety of medical, professional and industrial markets, and are valued for precision, surface quality, functionality and speed. EnvisionTEC's intellectual property includes more than 140 pending and granted patents. Learn more at EnvisionTEC.com.

