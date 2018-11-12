

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity plc (DTY.L) reported that its operating performance in the third quarter was in line with the Board's expectations, reporting underlying operating profits of 12.2 million pounds, compared to 19.9 million pounds, in the same period in 2017.



For the 39 week period ended 28 September, 2018, underlying operating profit declined 14% to 68.6 million pounds. Revenue increased to 244.2 million pounds from 243.9 million pounds.



The Group said it continues to perform in line with current market expectations for the year ended 28 December 2018.



At the end of September 2018, the Group had cash balances of 70.2 million pounds and the Group's 50.0 million pounds revolving credit facility was undrawn.



