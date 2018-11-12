

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca announced positive full results from the DECLARE-TIMI 58 cardiovascular or CV outcomes trial or CVOT for Farxiga or dapagliflozin.



Results from DECLARE-TIMI 58, the largest SGLT2 inhibitor (SGLT2i) CVOT conducted to date, including more than 17,000 patients across 33 countries, showed that Farxiga significantly reduced the risk of hospitalisation for heart failure (hHF) or CV death composite vs. placebo by 17% (4.9% vs. 5.8%; HR 0.83 [95% CI 0.73-0.95], p=0.005), one of the two primary efficacy endpoints.



The reduction in hHF or CV death was consistent across the entire patient population, which included those with CV risk factors and those with established CV disease.



Additionally, there were fewer major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) observed with Farxiga for the other primary efficacy endpoint, however this did not reach statistical significance (8.8% for Farxiga vs. 9.4% for placebo; HR 0.93 [95% CI 0.84-1.03], p=0.17).



DECLARE-TIMI 58 also confirmed the well-established safety profile for Farxiga, which met the primary safety endpoint of non-inferiority vs. placebo, demonstrating no increase in the composite of MACE, defined as CV death, heart attack (myocardial infarction), or stroke.



Further, on other relevant safety measures, the trial showed no imbalance with Farxiga vs. placebo in amputations (1.4% vs. 1.3%), fractures (5.3% vs. 5.1%), bladder cancer (0.3% vs. 0.5%) or Fournier's gangrene (1 case vs. 5 cases). The respective incidences of diabetic ketoacidosis (0.3% vs. 0.1%) and genital infections (0.9% vs. 0.1%) were rare.



Although secondary endpoints were only nominally significant, the renal composite endpoint showed that Farxiga reduced the rate of new or worsening nephropathy1 by 24% vs. placebo across the broad patient population studied (4.3% vs. 5.6%; HR 0.76 [95% CI 0.67-0.87]), and there were fewer all-cause mortality events with Farxiga vs. placebo (6.2% vs. 6.6%; HR 0.93 [95% CI 0.82-1.04]).



Separately, AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Priority Review for the use of Lynparza (olaparib) tablets as a maintenance treatment in patients with newly-diagnosed, BRCA-mutated (BRCAm) advanced ovarian cancer who were in complete or partial response following 1st-line standard platinum-based chemotherapy. A Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date is set for the first quarter of 2019.



This is the first US regulatory submission acceptance for a poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor in the 1st-line maintenance setting for advanced ovarian cancer, and if approved will be the fourth indication for Lynparza in the US.



The submission was based on positive results from the pivotal Phase III SOLO-1 trial. The trial showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) for Lynparza compared to placebo, reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 70% in patients with newly-diagnosed, BRCAm advanced ovarian cancer who were in complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy (HR 0.30 [95% CI 0.23-0.41], p<0.001).



Of those receiving Lynparza, 60% remained progression-free at 36 months compared to 27% of women in the placebo arm. These data were recently presented for the first time at the ESMO 2018 Congress (European Society for Medical Oncology) and published online in the New England Journal of Medicine.



Lynparza is currently approved in over 60 countries for the treatment of platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer regardless of BRCA status. It is also approved in several countries, including the US and Japan, for germline BRCAm HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer - regulatory reviews are underway in the EU, Japan and other markets.



