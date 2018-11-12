

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) stated that the Group meets with the Ministry of Defence on a regular basis and their relationship remains as strong as ever. Babcock is currently delivering 128 contracts for the UK Government, with future opportunities continuing to form a key part of its bidding pipeline. Babcock issued the statement to address recent speculation following the release of a report by Boatman Capital. The Group said it continues to seek to discover who is behind Boatman Capital.



Babcock confirmed that the Group continues to enjoy a healthy financial position with cash generation in line with expectations for the half year ending 30 September 2018. The Group continues to expect to reduce debt during the year, with net debt to EBITDA ratio expected to be around 1.4 times by March 2019 and around 1.1 times by March 2020.



