A global survey of almost 5,000 digital media marketers reveals that the vast majority plan to increase their investment in the emerging field of 'outcome-driven media' to address growing media complexity and better understand the impact of their campaigns on business results.

The research, by GroupM's advanced programmatic arm Xaxis, assessed how satisfied marketers were with their existing success measures for digital display campaigns, and especially with how they are linked to strategic business and marketing goals.

The survey of digital marketers across 16 key global markets found that 86% intended to increase spend on outcome-driven media in the next 12-24 months and 79% said they would seek to work with partners that worked in this way.

Other findings included:

The majority (86%) of marketers surveyed said the primary metrics they used most commonly cost per acquisition (CPA), cost per completed view (CPCV), cost per click (CPC), and click-through rate (CTR) were very or somewhat effective in evaluating the success of campaigns against strategic marketing goals

Almost nine out of 10 (87%) said they used one or more custom KPIs to link the impact of digital display campaigns on 'measurable business results' and 80% strongly or somewhat agreed that it was "essential for digital campaigns to drive a direct correlation"

When asked what their organisations' priorities were for media investment in 2019, the top answer (48%) was 'increased efficiency', followed by 'demonstrating that marketing strategy aligns with business objectives' (40%), 'effective allocation of resource' (37%), and 'improving ad viewability levels' (37%)

