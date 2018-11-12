For Second Consecutive Year, Financial Times Group Awards Northern Trust with Global Family Offices Award

Northern Trust's Global Family Private Investment Offices (GFO) group has been named Best Private Bank for Family Offices Globally by Professional Wealth Management and The Banker magazines, publications of the Financial Times Group. This marks the second year in a row that Northern Trust GFO has been recognized as Best Private Bank for Family Offices Globally.

The prestigious recognition comes on the heels of record growth and a widening global footprint for Northern Trust's GFO group. "We are honored to receive this highly competitive award as it reflects our longstanding commitment to providing innovative financial solutions to Northern Trust's wealthiest of private clients," Global Family Private Investment Offices Group President David W. Fox, Jr. said. "Family Offices have highly specialized needs that require a distinct service model, and we bring the best of Northern Trust's resources to deliver world class capabilities to our clients."

Now in its tenth year, the Global Private Banking Awards attract more than 170 submissions from banks in more than 60 countries. Northern Trust received the honor at a gala dinner on November 7 in London at the Sheraton Park Lane Hotel.

Founded in 1982, the Global Family Private Investment Offices group has a focused commitment to families of significant wealth, their private foundations and the family offices that serve them. Among the longest-standing family office providers, GFO combines Northern Trust's institutional-strength technology, investment capabilities and global platform with its 129-year heritage of serving as a fiduciary and wealth manager. The group of over 260 dedicated professionals works with more than 450 families in more than 25 countries across the globe. The average client size is US$900 million, with average assets per family under custody of US$770 million.

Northern Trust Wealth Management specializes in Goals Driven Wealth Management backed by innovative technology and a strong fiduciary heritage. Northern Trust Wealth Management is ranked among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $295.5 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2018, and a wide network of wealth management offices across the United States.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

