Success in today's Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace requires unique combinations of hardware, software and security delivered in a timely manner to solve complex technical requirements. Now entrepreneurs and creators can expect to have a new solution that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help speed the development process through a new product being developed by Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, and Octonion, an Intelligent Edge IoT software provider.

The two companies are creating a category of IoT solutions called "Meta-Sensing" that combines hardware and software that will allow engineers at any level to develop and deploy IoT solutions built with AI in as little as six to eight months. The first Meta-Sensing product, SmartEdge Agile, that will be built by Avnet and powered by the STM32 from ST Microelectronics, is an IoT device integrated with Octonion's Brainium AI software to enable AI and security at the edge. Avnet and Octonion will preview the new solution via product demonstrations this week at electronica in Hall C5, Stand 101.

"Today, the majority of industrial companies planning to launch an IoT project are in the prototype phase, with each project usually taking 18 to 24 months. To help reduce time to market and related costs, developers are turning to AI technologies, but require new approaches to be successful," said Lou Lutostanski, global vice president of IoT for Avnet. "Together, Avnet and Octonion are creating an industry-leading Meta-Sensing IoT solution that will quickly and cost efficiently allow customers to take their IoT project from idea to design, and prototype to production. It's a perfect example of Avnet's unique product development ecosystem in action."

"We're very thrilled to work with Avnet who recognizes our AI software expertise and offerings," said Cédric Mangaud, CEO of Octonion. "We'll be able to support customers across different verticals with our pre-industrialized Brainium platform, which has already been proven effective in the sports industry. I'm confident that this new Meta-Sensing approach in the market will help developers and enterprises alike speed up the deployment time of their IoT projects at a reduced cost."

This comprehensive end-to-end solution is another example of how Avnet takes the complexity out of IoT for customers by providing devices that are smart, connected and trusted.

Join Avnet EMEA with its business units Avnet Silica, EBV Elektronik and Avnet Abacus; and Farnell element14, at the electronica Trade Fair in Munich, Germany, November 13-16, in Hall C5, Stand 101, where the SmartEdge Agile and Brainium solution demos and use cases will be on display.

About Octonion

Octonion is an IoT Intelligent Edge software platform that meets today's complete IoT requirements from the embedded layer to the cloud based services. Octonion was created in 2014 in Switzerland and has since raised €16m from Foxconn (FIH Mobile Ltd), Ginko Ventures, Orkos Capital, Swisscom, and Almaz Capital. Octonion team has built an unprecedented AI framework and developed an edge computing architecture. Octonion's expertise allows clients to deploy a connected project in 6 months as opposed to the 18 to 24 months currently needed with most other platforms. Its major achievement to date has been the launch of the PIQ Sport intelligence brand with major partners such as Everlast, Babolat, Rossignol, and North Kiteboarding.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

