Exagan extends the range of its versatile G-FET and G-DRIVE products for the high-power market's multi-kilowatt applications

Exagan, a leading innovator of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology enabling smaller and more efficient electrical converters, is extending its market reach by introducing new G-FET power transistors and G-DRIVE intelligent, fast-switching devices with enhanced power capabilities for automotive and server applications. With the products' drain-source on resistance (RDS on ) capabilities ranging from 30 milliohms to 65 milliohms, these new releases provide enhanced performance and power efficiency for diverse applications including electric vehicles (EV), industrial equipment and data servers.

At this week's Electronica trade show in Munich, Exagan is demonstrating the implementation of its products for kilowatt-range applications using topologies such as totem-pole PFC to achieve high conversion efficiency as well as improved power density.

Power supplies for the fast-growing server market are one of the first power applications to benefit from Exagan's GaN solutions. Global server shipments increased 20.7 percent year over year to 2.7 million units in the first quarter of 2018, according to the research firm International Data Corporation.

Another sector to benefit from these enhanced products is automotive power electronics, where Exagan's solutions provide robust performance and simplify design-in at the system level. During the Automotive Conference at Electronica, Exagan's President and CEO Frédéric Dupont is giving a presentation entitled "From Evolution to Revolution: Disrupting Automotive Power Conversion with GaN" that explains how small, lightweight and highly cost-effective power solutions made with GaN can be applied in EVs.

"Our G-FET and G-DRIVE product lines offer the most comprehensive portfolio of easily integrated GaN solutions for an extensive range of applications spanning consumer, server and automotive markets," said Exagan's chief executive Dupont. "To work closely with our customers, we recently opened application centers in France and Taiwan focused on delivering the most competitive GaN-based solutions for current and emerging power-conversion needs."

The new GaN product solutions announced today prove Exagan's ability to provide multiple products using an established 200-mm CMOS manufacturing process while maintaining full control of Exagan's proprietary GaN technology. Engineering samples of Exagan's newest GaN solutions with associated evaluation boards are available.

About Exagan

Exagan, a GaN semiconductor specialist, is a spin off from CEA-Leti and Soitec that was founded in 2014 to accelerate the power-electronics industry's transition from silicon-based technology to GaN-on-silicon technology, enabling smaller and more efficient electrical converters. Its GaN power switches are designed for manufacturing in standard 200-mm wafer fabs to provide high-performance, high-reliability products through a robust supply chain. The company's G-FET and G-DRIVE products offer very high power-switching performance with extremely low conduction losses, enabling unprecedented power integration and efficiency levels in electrical converters for applications including mobile devices, smart homes, data centers, industrial and automotive. Strategic partners include X-FAB Silicon Foundries and CEA-Leti for 200-mm GaN technology and manufacturing and TÜV NORD GROUP for product quality, testing and reliability. Exagan is headquartered in Grenoble, France, and has offices in Toulouse, France, and Taipei, Taiwan. For more information, visit www.exagan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181112005074/en/

Contacts:

Exagan

Frédéric Dupont, +33-4-57-13-82-14

President and CEO

contact@exagan.com