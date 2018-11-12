Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest announces assignment of the corporate social responsibility rating 12-Nov-2018 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest announces assignment of the corporate social responsibility rating Moscow, Russia - 12 November 2018 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces the assignment of the debut rating of corporate social responsibility (CSR) from the international agency EcoVadis. Following the assessment, the Company was awarded the "Silver" level of recognition of CSR practices. In particular, the agency's analysts rated especially highly the Company's activities around environmental protection, human rights and the introduction of working and ethical standards at the enterprises. Metalloinvest continues to follow and adhere to global sustainable development trends. The Company is in the top 11% of producers rated by EcoVadis globally in the manufacture of basic iron and steel industry (over 900 companies). Andrey Varichev, CEO of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: "Following the principles of sustainable development is one of the crucial factors for maintaining long-term sustainability and competitiveness. Metalloinvest aims to introduce international best practice and integrate principles of sustainable development to all business processes. Our philosophy is to remain a reliable partner to all stakeholders and follow high level standards around industrial and professional safety, protect the environment, invest in the development of industrial potential and improve the quality of life of employees and residents in the towns in which the Company operates." The Company is aware of the growing interest in sustainable development among the investment community and business partners. The high level of debut rating from the international agency EcoVadis is confirmation of the significant amount of attention that Metalloinvest pays to corporate social responsibility. # # # # EcoVadis is an international rating platform that evaluates the management system for corporate and social responsibility of business. The EcoVadis methodology is based on international CSR standards including the Global reporting initiative, the UN Global compact and ISO 26000, applicable to 190 categories in 150 countries. EcoVadis evaluates 21 criteria in 4 groups: environment, fair labor practices, business ethics and supply chain. Note: CSR rating was assigned in accordance with the request of one of the Company's counterparties, without signing a contract between EcoVadis and JSC "HC "METALLOINVEST" # # # # For more information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (8%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 6487 EQS News ID: 744103 End of Announcement EQS News Service

