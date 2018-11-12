Generation Success Host Conference to Break Barriers in the Workplace

LONDON, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Keynote speakers and workshops to help individuals gain valuable knowledge to progress their careers

On Tuesday 13th November Generation Success will host its annual Breaking Barriers conference, at the BPP University in London, designed for individuals looking to get on the career ladder, excel in their profession or start and grow their own business.

The event will feature three keynote speeches from successful business leaders:

• Melissa Di Donato, Digital Core COO at SAP

• Peter Grainger, Co-Founder of CafePod

The evening will begin with the keynote speakers addressing the conference before the event's classes, which fall under the themes of Career Progression/Professional Development, Enterprise/Business Growth, and Health and Wellbeing, begin. The classes will be led by a variety of brilliant business executives.

Generation Success is a not for profit organisation that strives to inspire individuals in their careers. The inspirational network endeavours to advance social mobility by empowering all people of diversity to achieve their career aspirations.

"Breaking Barriers for me means taking ownership of the potential of our minds and evolving ourselves, growing to the best of our ability," says James Adeleke, Director at Generation Success. "Inside each one of us there is a spark that tells us we are unstoppable and once we tap into it and silence the noise of the world, the world starts to change."

Attendees will only be able attend one class allowing them to gain the most from their experience. Only 20 individuals will be permitted to join each workshop. Following the workshops, attendees will participate in the networking part of the event starting at 8:30 pm.

Registration for the Breaking Barriers event starts at 6:00 pm. Tickets for the event start at £5. Individuals can purchase tickets for Breaking Barriers at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/generation-success-2966421607.

For more information please visit www.generation-success.com.

About Generation Success

Generation Success is on a mission to change the world to make it fairer. Formed as a result of underrepresentation of diverse and non-traditional talent within employment and enterprise, Generation Success started as a group of young people who wanted to be a part of a solution to underrepresentation by removing barriers and connecting business and people of diversity together. Generation Success' fundamental belief is that a person's career should not be defined by their birth. Generation Success is a not for profit organisation that is an inspiring network that advances social mobility by empowering all people of diversity to achieve their career aspirations.

