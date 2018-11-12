Geneious Biologics, an enterprise software solution for companies engaged in screening of antibodies and antibody-like molecules, has been chosen by the VIB (a Life Sciences Research Institute in Belgium) to support therapeutic biologics discovery at its Discovery Sciences group.

Bruno Dombrecht, Expert Scientist at VIB Discovery Sciences: "Geneious Biologics will help us scale-up our screening efforts. We are incorporating more high-throughput sequencing into our core business, and are screening increasingly large quantities of unique and complex VHH-based multi-specific biologics. We sought a bioinformatics platform that provides powerful, fast and deep sequence analysis and, importantly, allows us to consolidate and manage our sequence data in a secure environment that can be shared with our partners."

VHHs are an extremely versatile class of molecules for research, diagnostics and therapeutics in human and animal health. This powerful technology was discovered at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel and continues to be the subject of intensive research at VIB and at VIB Discovery Sciences, also available to academic and commercial partners through VIB's Core Facilities.

Geneious Biologics, is Biomatters' cloud-based enterprise software solution for analysis of antibodies and related constructs using DNA sequence data. The software applies intuitive visualization tools and advanced analytics to help specialist biologic drug development companies accelerate identification of therapeutic candidates.

"We are proud to be working with VIB Discovery Sciences to support their mission critical workflows around therapeutic biologics screening, analysis and discovery. This is an exciting therapeutic area with much potential to solve unmet medical needs," said Jannick Bendtsen, Vice President of Technology Services, Geneious Biologics.

"It is exciting to partner with institutes like VIB to help drive their biologic research and development goals. In leveraging the full power of the Geneious Biologics platform customers will make better, data driven discoveries, and bring successful biologics to market faster."

About Biomatters

Biomatters empowers its customers with software that transforms biological data into knowledge and actionable insights. The company's Geneious software suite is used by over 3,000 companies, universities, and institutes in more than 100 countries. Geneious Biologics integrates with Biomatters' existing Geneious DNA analysis tools and leverages the company's deep expertise in delivering solutions that meet customers' real-life needs. www.biomatters.com

About VIB

VIB is a strategic research center in life sciences and biotech. The results of VIB's top research are actively translated into added value for society. VIB unites the expertise of 75 research groups thematically organized into 8 research centers. VIB's technology transfer team proactively translates new biological findings into new economic activities, such as starting up new companies and partnerships with the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Since its foundation in 1996, VIB has created 20 start-up companies. VIB also engages actively in the public debate on biotechnology by developing and disseminating a wide range of science-based information about all aspects of biotechnology. VIB has a close partnership with five Flemish universities Ghent University, KU Leuven, University of Antwerp, Vrije Universiteit Brussel and Hasselt University. More information: www.vib.be.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181112005007/en/

Contacts:

For more information contact:

Francis Stevens, +64 21 0881 6646

francis@geneious.com

or

VIB

Sooike Stoops, +32 474 28 92 52

Sooike.Stoops@vib.be