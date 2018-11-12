New platform launched to consolidate membership and event management software market in the UK

Appoints Gerry Gualtieri as CEO and Joshua Rowe as Head of M&A

Stephen Wolff named Non-Executive Director

ClearCourse Partnership LLP, a new partnership of innovative technology companies providing membership software and services to groups, organisations and businesses, today announced the launch of its platform and the hiring of two senior executives, Gerry Gualtieri as Chief Executive Officer and Joshua Rowe as Head of Mergers Acquisitions. The company also has appointed Stephen Wolff as Non-Executive Director. ClearCourse has received capital backing from Aquiline Capital Partners, a New York and London-based private equity firm investing in financial services and technology.

ClearCourse operates as a holding company with a mission to acquire primarily UK-based group and event management software companies and drive increased growth and profitability through more efficient payments, capital investment and operational support. The platform prioritises retention of existing leadership teams and is focused on creating an environment for talented entrepreneurs and their businesses to thrive.

Gerry Gualtieri, ClearCourse's Chief Executive Officer, is an accomplished C-level fintech executive, with over 25 years of experience leading and growing businesses in the sector. Mr. Gualtieri recently served as Senior Managing Director and executive management team member at Eze Software Group. Prior to joining Eze via acquisition, Mr. Gualtieri was the Chief Executive Officer of Tradar, a provider of hedge fund portfolio management software, as well as the Chief Operating Officer of Fidessa LatentZero, a provider of front office technology to asset managers.

"Over the course of my career, I've had the privilege of leading and building many companies in the fintech and software space. I'm excited to have this opportunity to create a new platform focused on the UK software market that will bring together best-in-class membership management and payments solutions," said Mr. Gualtieri.

Joshua Rowe, Head of Mergers Acquisitions for ClearCourse, has spent 10 years working as the head of mergers acquisitions for a variety of organisations in Europe including Callcredit Information Group (now known as TransUnion UK), IHSMarkit, KPMG UK, and Capgemini.

My goal at ClearCourse is to seek out and bring together market-leading companies where we see an opportunity to further optimise their operations and drive value," said Mr. Rowe. "We look forward to bringing these companies onto our platform and helping them to grow and evolve."

Stephen Wolff, currently an Executive in Residence at Aquiline Capital Partners, will join the ClearCourse board as Non-Executive Director. Mr. Wolff most recently served as the Head of Corporate Strategy and a member of the executive management team of Markit Group, a financial information and technology company. Prior to Markit, Mr. Wolff was the Head of Strategic Investments at Deutsche Bank.

"ClearCourse has the right leadership team in place with Gerry and Josh, and I look forward to leveraging my experience developing and implementing growth strategies in financial technology to help them build ClearCourse and its family of companies," Mr. Wolff said.

About ClearCourse Partnership LLP

ClearCourse is a new partnership of innovative technology companies providing membership software and services to groups, organisations and businesses. ClearCourse is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a New York and London-based private equity firm investing in financial services and technology.

