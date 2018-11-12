Microsoft Selects Telehouse London Docklands for New Azure ExpressRoute Location

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Telehouse, a leading global provider of data centre services, today announced that its London Docklands Data Centre campus has been selected by Microsoft as a second Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute location in London. Driven by customer demand in London, Microsoft has established an ExpressRoute site at Telehouse enabling a low latency and dedicated path to Microsoft's cloud services and the rapid transfer of high volumes of data.

As enterprises continue to move their critical workloads to the cloud, whether for applications, storage, or back-up; network performance, resilience, scalability and reliability are imperative to ensure high speed data transfer and access to their assets when needed. The Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute service allows customers to execute their hybrid cloud strategies using a resilient, direct and private connection to Microsoft's range of cloud services such as Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Dynamics. This private connection to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute provides predictable performance for enterprises running mission-critical workloads.

Ken Sakai, Managing Director of Telehouse said; "More and more enterprises are seeking resilient, cost effective and flexible solutions for managing their hybrid IT infrastructure. We are pleased to be able to meet the demands of customers by offering this private connection to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute in our London data centres."

About Telehouse

Telehouse is the pioneering data centre colocation provider established in 1989. It is an owner operator of global data centres, connectivity and managed ICT solutions to over 3000 corporations around the world. Telehouse is the data centre subsidiary of Japanese corporation KDDI, a leading Japanese mobile and fixed-line telecommunications and ICT solution provider with 106 offices in 28 countries around the world and a Global Fortune company.

