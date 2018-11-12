WeDo Technologies to Showcase Business Assurance Marketplace Catalyst at TMF Asia

WASHINGTON, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WeDo Technologies - worldwide leader in revenue assurance and fraud management - will be showcasing the Open AI Business Assurance Marketplace Catalyst Project at TM Forum's Digital Transformation Asia, held in Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaNovember 13-15. TM Forum's Open AI Business Assurance Marketplace Catalyst Project is championed by BT, Deutsche Telekom and Orange, with WeDo Technologies providing expertise in business assurance, revenue assurance and fraud management.

"As new services and supporting technologies are released, WeDo Technologies is focused on solving the inherent risk management challenges arising from IoT services, which will propagate with the rise of 5G networks." states Carlos Marques, Product Marketing and Analyst Relations of WeDo Technologies. "This Catalyst allows us to innovate together with other market players, as well as with some of the world's largest carriers, and helps solve business assurance challenges that focus not only on the bottom line, but also on improving the end customer experience. From preventing subscription fraud and fake identities' growing threat, to providing tools that carriers can use to identify and reward their valuable customers, or even by preventing bill-shock from new IoT services - we are heavily invested in technologies that service providers' need, in order to succeed with a more profitable and secure future."

At TMF Digital Transformation Asia, WeDo Technologies will demonstrate the core innovation of the Catalyst project, the Open AI Business Assurance Marketplace. The Open AI Business Assurance Marketplace allows Digital Service Providers to select and configure the best-of-breed business assurance services and vendors via a digital ecosystem marketplace. With the Business Assurance Marketplace, Digital Service Providers (DSP) will have the flexibility to select the business assurance controls that provide higher protection for each new service, enabling DSPs to save costs and eliminate fraud. This is particularly important as 5G and IoT adoption increases, creating new and disparate sources of fraudulent activity.

At WeDo's User Group Americas a recent poll showed that IoT and IP traffic were named as the top fraud and revenue leakage pain points affecting DSPs today. In order to cope with these risks, WeDo Technologies advocates the need for advanced fraud detection and revenue assurance protection, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning capabilities.

The advancement of AI in detecting and preventing revenue leakage, as well as the fraudulent activities are key topics that will be discussed at the upcoming WeDo User Group Conference, 23-24 of January 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. According to Cisco, IP traffic will increase threefold in Asia Pacific from 2015 to 2020, demonstrating the looming revenue assurance and fraud management challenges that DSPs in the region must prepare for. To register for the WeDo Technologies User Group Conference please visit [https://www.wedotechnologies.com/en/events/].

Founded in 2001, WeDo Technologies is the global market leader in Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management through Risk Management software solutions.

WeDo Technologies provides software and expert consulting to Telecom Operators and Communication Service Providers worldwide. Currently we count with over 200 customers, spread across 108 countries, with a network of 600+ highly-skilled professional experts. Our offices are geographically spread in the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Central and South America.

WeDo Technologies' software analyzes large quantities of data allowing to monitor, control, manage and optimize processes, ensuring revenue protection and risk mitigation.

With over 200 customers - including some of the world's leading blue chip organizations - WeDo Technologies has long been recognized as the constant innovator in assuring the success of its customers along a journey of continuous transformation.

