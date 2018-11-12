SKF Invests SEK 200 Million in St Cyr, France

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SKF is investing SEK 200 million in upgrading and modernizing its logistics and bearing remanufacturing centres in St Cyr, France.

The logistics centre investment improves customer service levels and lead-times by bringing component storage from all of St Cyr's manufacturing together in one modern warehouse. It will also help improve worker safety and component traceability. The logistics centre was inaugurated during the third quarter of 2018.

The bearing remanufacturing investment will expand St Cyr's capacity to include remanufacturing of large-size slewing bearings (bearings with diameters of between 3.5 and 6 metres). By being able to offer customers a more flexible service and shorter lead-times, it will also strengthen the Group's offering to the mining industry aftermarket. The remanufacturing centre is expected to be fully functional by the end of 2019.

Kent Viitanen, President, Bearing Operations, says: "These investments help us continue to improve our customer service levels and offering. The new logistics centre has been designed with the ambition of achieving a high LEED rating, showing our continued commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations."

