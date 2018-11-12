sprite-preloader
13,785 Euro		-0,475
-3,33 %
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
12.11.2018
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SKF Invests SEK 200 Million in St Cyr, France

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SKF is investing SEK 200 million in upgrading and modernizing its logistics and bearing remanufacturing centres in St Cyr, France.

The logistics centre investment improves customer service levels and lead-times by bringing component storage from all of St Cyr's manufacturing together in one modern warehouse. It will also help improve worker safety and component traceability. The logistics centre was inaugurated during the third quarter of 2018.

The bearing remanufacturing investment will expand St Cyr's capacity to include remanufacturing of large-size slewing bearings (bearings with diameters of between 3.5 and 6 metres). By being able to offer customers a more flexible service and shorter lead-times, it will also strengthen the Group's offering to the mining industry aftermarket. The remanufacturing centre is expected to be fully functional by the end of 2019.

Kent Viitanen, President, Bearing Operations, says: "These investments help us continue to improve our customer service levels and offering. The new logistics centre has been designed with the ambition of achieving a high LEED rating, showing our continued commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations."

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-invests-sek-200-million-in-st-cyr--france,c2669422

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2669422/942935.pdf

Full release in pdf

http://news.cision.com/skf/i/logistics-centre-st-cyr,c2525834

Logistics Centre St Cyr

http://news.cision.com/skf/i/logistics-centre-st-cyr-internal,c2525835

Logistics Centre St Cyr Internal


