

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Monday amid lack of fresh catalysts after the U.S. midterm elections.



The benchmark DAX was down 67 points or 0.58 percent at 11,462 in opening deals after finishing marginally higher on Friday.



SAP shares fell over 4 percent. The software giant announced late Sunday its definitive agreement to acquire experience management software company Qualtrics International Inc. for $8 billion in cash.



Cloud and ICT provider QSC rallied 1.3 percent after lifting its revenue forecast.



Elsewhere, Asian markets turned in a mixed performance as global growth worries persisted and investors awaited key economic indicators from China due Wednesday for directional cues.



U.S. stock futures indicate a positive open on Wall Street after sharp losses on Friday.



