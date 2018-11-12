Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group S.A.: O'KEY Group announces appointment of wholesale director 12-Nov-2018 / 10:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release 12 November 2018 O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF WHOLESALE DIRECTOR O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, 'Group') announces the appointment of Artem Taraev as Wholesale Director of O'KEY Group. He will report directly to the CEO of the Group, Armin Burger. All materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeyinvestors.ru [1]. Mr. Taraev's career in retail began in 2007 at METRO Cash & Carry, where he held the position of store manager, head of field operations and regional sales manager for the Siberian region. In 2014, he joined K-rauta as a sales director, and in 2016 he was appointed CEO of the company in Russia. Mr. Taraev's appointment will help the Group in its strategic goals aimed at achieving a strong position in the wholesale market, attracting reliable partners and improving the financial performance of O'KEY Group. OVERVIEW O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, Fitch - 'B+', RAEX - 'ruA-') operates under two main formats: hypermarkets, under the 'O'KEY' brand and discounters, under the 'DA!' brand. As at 13 November 2018, the Group operates 150 stores across Russia. The Group opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY is the first among Russian food retailers to launch and actively develop e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates four distribution centres across the Russian Federation. For the full year 2017, revenue totalled RUB 177,454,848 thousand, EBITDA reached RUB 9,334,993 thousand, and the net income for the period amounted to RUB 3,166,913 thousand. The O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 50.95%, GSU Ltd - 29.52%, free float - 19.53%. DISCLAIMER These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. For further information please contact: Veronika Kryachko Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 404 Veronika.Kryachko@okmarket.ru www.okeyinvestors.ru [1] ISIN: US6708662019 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: OKEY LEI Code: 213800133YYU23T4L791 Sequence No.: 6488 EQS News ID: 744197 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=84b74359656d56d98d524fc5103bc088&application_id=744197&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2018 04:01 ET (09:01 GMT)