

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell modestly on Monday amid lack of fresh catalysts after the U.S. midterm elections.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 15 points or 0.30 percent at 5,091 in opening deals after losing half a percent on Friday. Atos, Capgemini, Dassault Systemes, Michelin and STMicroelectronics were among the prominent decliners.



In economic releases, French gross domestic product is set to grow 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, the Bank of France projected in its latest monthly business survey report.



The pace of growth accelerated to 0.4 percent in the third quarter from 0.2 percent in the second quarter, largely underpinned by domestic demand and exports.



Elsewhere, Asian markets turned in a mixed performance as global growth worries persisted and investors awaited key economic indicators from China due Wednesday for directional cues.



U.S. stock futures indicate a positive open on Wall Street after sharp losses on Friday.



