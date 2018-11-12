

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Monday, even as markets elsewhere across Europe fell on global growth worries and amid lack of fresh catalysts after the U.S. midterm elections.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 29 points or 0.42 percent at 7,134 in opening deals, with weakness in the pound and rising oil prices supporting underlying sentiment.



BP Plc jumped over 2 percent and Tullow Oil rallied 2.5 percent as oil prices climbed after record run of losses on the back of news that Saudi Arabia would reduce crude sales in December.



Oilfield services firm John Wood Group gained more than 3 percent after winning three contracts totaling $53m from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.



Rio Tinto shares advanced 3.6 percent. The mining giant successfully completed its off-market buy-back, achieving its share purchase target of approximately 41.2 million shares for a total consideration of US$2.081 billion.



Funeral services provider Dignity Plc tumbled 3.6 percent after reporting a sharp drop in third-quarter profit.



British American Tobacco lost more than 8 percent on reports of a ban on menthol cigarettes. Shares of Imperial Brands fell nearly 3 percent.



