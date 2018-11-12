

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were trading mixed Monday on global growth worries and amid lack of fresh catalysts after the U.S. midterm elections.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.26 percent at 364.78 in opening deals after declining 0.4 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was losing 0.8 percent and France's CAC 40 index was down 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.3 percent, helped by weakness in the pound and rising oil prices.



BP Plc jumped over 2 percent, Tullow Oil rallied 2.5 percent and Total SA rose 0.8 percent as oil prices climbed after record run of losses on the back of news that Saudi Arabia would reduce crude sales in December.



Oilfield services firm John Wood Group gained more than 3 percent after winning three contracts totaling $53m from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.



Rio Tinto shares advanced 3.6 percent. The mining giant successfully completed its off-market buy-back, achieving its share purchase target of approximately 41.2 million shares for a total consideration of US$2.081 billion.



Semiconductor solutions firm Infineon Technologies fell 4.5 percent in Frankfurt after reporting weak net profit in its fourth quarter.



Funeral services provider Dignity Plc tumbled 3.6 percent in London after reporting a sharp drop in third-quarter profit.



British American Tobacco lost more than 8 percent on reports of a ban on menthol cigarettes. Shares of Imperial Brands fell nearly 3 percent.



In economic releases, French gross domestic product is set to grow 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, the Bank of France projected in its latest monthly business survey report.



The pace of growth accelerated to 0.4 percent in the third quarter from 0.2 percent in the second quarter, largely underpinned by domestic demand and exports.



