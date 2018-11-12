Solar Water Solutions & World Vision International Announce Partnership to Tackle Water Shortage in Sri Lanka and Indonesia

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- World Vision International's Asia P3 Hub and Finland-based technology company Solar Water Solutions announced a new partnership to mitigate water shortage impacts in Asia. The partnership will establish local business collaboration in Sri Lanka and Indonesia with the long term objective to scale solutions that address the needs of communities for clean drinking water. The alliance will leverage both a previous Solar Water Solutions - World Vision collaboration for water, sanitation and hygiene in Kenya, as well as World Vision's deep knowledge and local expertise in Asia Pacific.

"The fully solar-powered desalination solution developed by Solar Water Solutions has the potential to reduce the price of water by 50-80% compared to today's water prices in many rural areas," says Antti Pohjola, CEO of Solar Water Solutions.

Singapore-based Asia P3 Hub was seeded by World Vision to incubate and facilitate multi-sector partnerships addressing issues of poverty through co-created solutions. The initial focus is water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). The Hub delivers human impact, access to products and services, and economic opportunities. Using a "combinatorial" approach, partners pool resources and assets in creative ways to generate innovative, sustainable solutions. "We value our partnership with Solar Water Solutions in Asia - it leverages the core strengths of both, Solar Water Solutions and World Vision in unique ways," stated Christy Davis, Executive Director, Asia P3 Hub.

Over 2.1 billion people lack access to safe, sustainable water services at home. Worldwide, 844 million people lack access to basic drinking water (UNICEF/WHO Joint Monitoring Report 2017). Over 50% of occupied hospital beds are due to illnesses caused by contaminated and unsafe drinking water. This represents a major health problem and has become one of the top priorities of the World Health Organization.

The Asia Pacific region is home to over half the world's population and nearly two thirds of the world's hungry people (UN). 289 million people in Asia Pacific do not have access to improved water sources. Water plays an essential role in all aspects of development and impacts most of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

