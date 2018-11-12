Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market to Exceed US$ 4 Bn by 2026 - TMR

ALBANY, New York, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive battery thermal management system market is expected to project a notable growth due to its varied usage and affordability and simplicity. The major players dominating in the global automotive battery thermal management system market are LG Chem Ltd., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Valeo, GENTHERM, MAHLE GmbH, Dana Incorporated, SAMSUN SDI CO. LTD., CapTherm Systems Inc., VOSS Automotive GmbH, Grayson, and Hanon Systems. These players are focusing on product development based on advanced technologies, and are indulging into strategies of collaborations and mergers and acquisitions.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Browse Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/battery-thermal-management-system-automotive-market.html

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global automotive battery thermal management system market is expected to project a whooping strong CAGR of 38.04% within the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Based on type of batteries, the Lithium-ion batteries are dominating the entire market, owing to various properties such as lower rate of self-discharge, high energy density, and extended life. Geographically, Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the global automotive battery thermal management system market, with a highest share of around 45% in 2017 as per the revenue. This revenue is likely to increase in the forthcoming years as well.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42221

Mergers and Acquisition Strategies to Boost Success of Market Globally

The major success of the market and the players are gradually rising, owing to the increasing strategies adopted by the players all around the world. The changes being experienced in the market as per the production and execution of the strategies are altering the path of growth in the global market. The changing trends are reviewed based on the user reviews and likings. This helps in gaining viability and well as growth in future years. The growth plans are supported by the emergence of new players in the regional and global market. The effective combination of distribution channel is positively helping in the market growth.

Browse Research Release athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/battery-thermal-management-system-automotive-market.htm

Increase in battery life, lucrative incentives and supportive policies by the government, rise in awareness regarding the climate changes all over the world, decline in cost of electric vehicles, innovation of chargers that charge the electric vehicles faster, and enhanced performance and battery life are the key factors propelling the global electric vehicle market that as a result is augmenting the automotive battery thermal management system as well. Batteries are majorly responsible for the life, power source, efficiency, and performance of the electric vehicles, and these vary as per the change in temperature. As a result, the battery thermal management system plays a vital role in electric vehicles, because it helps in keeping up the battery temperature so as to decrease the cost of life cycle and improve the battery life.

Research and Development Activities Cost to Hinder Market Growth

The combining of automotive battery thermal management system with the electric thermal management systems, issue of world energy crisis, supportive government subsidies, increased spending of infrastructure, and increasing air pollution are among the major factors boosting the popularity and demand in global automotive battery thermal management system market within the forecast period. Nevertheless, the cost of research and development activities regarding the standardization and complication of designs possess a significant threat to the market growth in future. This becomes difficult for the key players to standardize the components of the system, which results in obstructed market growth of automotive battery thermal management system.

Request a Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42221

This analysis is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled, "Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market (System Type - Active, Passive; Technology - PCM, Liquid Cooling and Heating, Air Cooling and Heating; Battery Capacity - 12V, 14V, 24V, 48V and Above; Battery Type - Solid State, Conventional; Vehicle Type - Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles; Electric Vehicle Type - Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026."

Request For Discount On This Report:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=42221

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by System Type

Active

Passive

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Technology

PCM

Liquid Cooling and Heating

Air Cooling and Heating

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Battery Capacity

12V

14V

24V

48V and Above

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Battery Type

Solid State

Conventional

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Browse MoreAutomotive & Transport Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Automotive Battery Market (Chemical Composition Type - Lithium-ion, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Nickel-Cadmium, and Small Sealed Lead Acid; Vehicle Type - Compact, Mid-Sized, Premium, Luxury, Commercial, and Heavy Commercial; Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-battery-market.html

Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market (Technology - LIN, CAN, and MCU; Voltage -12 Volt, 14 Volt, 24 Volt, and 48 Volt; Vehicle - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles; Electric Vehicle - Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-intelligence-battery-sensor-market.html

Air Powered Vehicle Market (Energy Mode - Single Energy Mode, Dual Energy Mode, Global Air Powered Vehicle Market; Vehicle Type - Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/air-powered-vehicle-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://tmrblog.com/