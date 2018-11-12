Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notification of Interim Results for 2018
PR Newswire
London, November 12
Augmentum Fintech plc
12 November 2018
Augmentum Fintech plc
Notification of Interim Results for 2018
Augmentum Fintech plc will announce its interim results for the six month period ending 30 September 2018 on 26 November 2018.
Management will host a conference call for analysts at 10.30 a.m. on 26 November 2018.
For access to the conference call please register at: results@augmentum.vc
-ENDS-
For further information
Nigel Szembel
+44(0)7802 362088
nigel@augmentum.vc