sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.11.2018 | 11:34
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notification of Interim Results for 2018

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notification of Interim Results for 2018

PR Newswire

London, November 12

Augmentum Fintech plc

12 November 2018

Augmentum Fintech plc

Notification of Interim Results for 2018

Augmentum Fintech plc will announce its interim results for the six month period ending 30 September 2018 on 26 November 2018.

Management will host a conference call for analysts at 10.30 a.m. on 26 November 2018.

For access to the conference call please register at: results@augmentum.vc

-ENDS-

For further information

Nigel Szembel
+44(0)7802 362088
nigel@augmentum.vc


© 2018 PR Newswire