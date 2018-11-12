GTR Ventures Announces 3 New Deals During Singapore Fintech Festival

DEEPENING FINANCIAL INCLUSION ACROSS EMERGING ASIA THROUGH FINTECH PARTNERSHIPS

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GTR Ventures, the world's first investment and venture-building platform specialized in trade and supply chain, has announced 3 new deals with Lucidity, iLoan, and RMTech.

Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said, "Asia is going through a phenomenal digital transformation, on the back of innovation led by fintech entrepreneurs, financial institutions, and the rise of digital trade and e-commerce platforms. I welcome GTR Ventures' recent investee companies to our ecosystem, and look forward to greater financial inclusion for SMEs in this region."

These 3 investments, representing GTRV's expanded pivot towards markets in China and South Asia, were announced on the first day of the Singapore Fintech Festival, the world's largest fintech gathering.

Kelvin Tan, CIO of GTR Ventures said, "These latest additions to our investment portfolio correspond with our vision to create a compelling network effect of digital fintech solutions in the world of trade and supply chain, that can comprehensively cater to banks, non-banks, and SMEs. Be it geographical reach, loan products, operational efficiency, settlements, or asset distribution, we are on track to tackling different parts of the transactional value chain, with a view to deepening financial inclusion for exporters and SMEs globally."

About GTR Ventures:(Contact: info@gtrventures.vc, website: www.gtrventures.vc)

Based out of London, Singapore, and Hong Kong, GTR Ventures is the world's first investment platform dedicated to trade and supply chain. In exclusive partnership with Global Trade Review (GTR), the world's leader in global trade and trade finance intelligence, publishing, news and events, GTR Ventures mobilizes private capital for trade and trade finance, investing in and supporting the development of trade-focused fintech companies (tradetechs) while working with multiple stakeholders to integrate technology into trade.

About Lucidity: (Contact: corporate@lucidity.asia, website: www.lucidity.asia)

Lucidity provides automation and digitalization solutions for supply-side documentation, ranging from transaction origination to electronic BL solutions for exporters and traders. Lucidity allows financial institutions to compete and stay ahead of their competitors in today's increasingly cost-conscious macroenvironment.

About iLoan (Contact: shamraz@iloan.lk, website: www.iloan.ik)

Founded in 2017, iloan is an emerging fintech company that provides access to working capital for micro and SMEs in South Asian frontier markets. It has developed a proprietary loan aggregation engine and invoice verification protocol using distributed ledger technology to enhance transparency on underlying loan assets for financial institutions.

About RM Tech: (Contact: marketing@rm-tech.com.cn)

RM-TECH is a fintech company based in Guangzhou, China. Connected to 7 banks in China, it provide enterprises and B-2-B portals with a payment, accounts and settlement platform, as well as enabling low-cost financing. RM-Tech has processed over RMB 1 billion of transactions to date, and currently processes in excess of RMB 100m each month.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181112/2296399-1