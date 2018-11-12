NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB: NAXS makes a USD 3m investment in a new USD 150m senior secured bond issued by Jackel AS

NAXS has made a USD 3m investment in a new USD 150m senior secured bond issued by Jacktel AS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Master Marine AS (the "Bond").

The Bond has a tenor of 5 years and a coupon of 10% p.a., with quarterly interest payments.

Together with a super senior bank facility of USD 100 million, the Bond will be used to refinance the outstanding debt of Jacktel AS and Master Marine AS.

Master Marine AS is a portfolio company of Nordic Capital CV1 LP, where NAXS is an investor.

NAXS AB



NAXS is a company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, and investing primarily in private equity funds with a Nordic focus. NAXS may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.

