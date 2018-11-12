Investment comes shortly after firm's second portfolio company exit, selling its majority stake in Omada to CVC Capital Partners

C5 Capital Limited ("C5"), the specialist venture capital firm focused on investing in cyber security, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, has today announced that it will be leading an $18 million investment round in US and European identity-focused cyber intelligence company 4iQ.

Around 80% of cyber crime begins with stolen credentials and 4iQ has indexed billions of exposed identities by scanning documents in 26 different languages across search engines and social media. It also investigates deep web sites such as paste bins, hacker forums, irc channels and dark websites. With this information, 4iQ is able to alert individuals and organisations if, and when, their information is exposed, and their identities and assets are at risk. C5 is leading a US$18 million investment round in 4iQ. As part of this investment, C5 will take a Board Director's seat in the company.

Marcos Battisti, Managing Partner, C5 Capital said,"With the advent of new cyber threats, which require expertise in artificial intelligence, data analytics and distributed computing to prevent, enterprises and governments are finding that existing cyber protection arsenals are no longer providing sufficient security. This environment requires totally new solutions, which combine domain expertise with what we refer to as the Secure Data Ecosystem. 4iQ is leading the way in this area and has created a category-defining tool for cyber investigation in enterprises. The company has built a unique platform, winning some truly impressive Tier One enterprise accounts in the relatively short period since the company's inception. I am very proud to have such remarkable company as part of our portfolio."

This investment comes shortly after C5 making its second exit of a portfolio company. Following the successful sale of Hungarian company Balabit to leading US firm Quest Software's subsidiary One Identity in January 2018, C5 has now also exited Danish identity and access management solutions provider Omada. C5 divested its entire stake to CVC Capital Partners (CVC). CVC is one of the world's leading private equity companies, with more than $111 billion in capital committed worldwide as of June 30, 2018. This is a real testament to the quality and value of Omada, and the growth it has achieved in the three years following C5's initial investment.

Chris Cooke, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations said, "CVC is a world-leading private equity firm which only seeks out the very best companies for investment. Their acquisition of Omada is a real testament to the success and efficacy of the C5 investment philosophy. Our two exits this year have been to blue-chip, world-renowned firms and throughout 2018 we've also co-invested on other fundraises with major Silicon Valley venture capital firms such ForgePoint Capital and Kleiner Perkins. We are extremely pleased with the momentum we've gained this year, and will continue to seek out great opportunities to provide real value to our investors and the companies we invest in."

