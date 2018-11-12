GAVS Technologies Welcomes Soma Ghosal Dhar and Sameer Kanwar to the Board of Directors

PRINCETON, New Jersey and CHENNAI, India, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GAVS Technologies is honoured to welcome Soma Ghosal Dhar and Sameer Kanwar to the Board of Directors.

Soma and Sameer represent Basil Partners, who are investors in best-of-breed digital technology services focused companies.

Soma is a veteran of the Asian private equity market with special focus on knowledge-based industries, including technology and tech-enabled services and Secondaries private equity investing. Soma was previously a Partner with Credit Suisse Private Equity Asia (CSPEA), responsible for originating and advising on private equity opportunities in India and Asia, and prior to that with GE Equity, where she was a lead investment professional with GE's private equity division.

Sameer Kanwar has over 23 years of experience in the IT Industry with focus on Global Business Development, Alliances, Marketing & Analyst Relations and Strategy for IT Products & Services. At Basil Partners, Sameer is involved in working closely with the portfolio companies to help drive their growth strategies. Sameer is also on the Board of Directors of other Basil portfolio companies. Sameer was earlier with Ness Technologies where he was responsible for Strategy & Business Development for the UK SBU, Global Pre-sales & as an Offshore Evangelist.

Soma and Sameer join Rajeev Srivastava, Founder and Managing Partner at Basil Partners, as Board members at GAVS, along with Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies. Basil Partners Limited and the funds advised by them are supported by marquee global institutional investors including Committed Advisors (EUR 2bn under management) and NewQuest Capital Partners (over USD 1.25 bn under management)

Sumit Ganguli stated, "We are very excited to have Soma Ghosal Dar and Sameer Kanwar on the Board of Directors. We are confident that their experience will help hone GAVS to be a company that is focused on enabling its clients' Digital transformation through innovative technology solutions. We are proud that GAVS has been recently mentioned by Gartner as a specialist software provider in the intelligent automation space, in their report 'How to Invest in Intelligent Automation for Application Management Services'. Everest Group has recognized GAVS as a 'major contender' in their report IT Infrastructure Services Automation - Market Trends and Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2018: Become AI Aware or Fall Behind."

About GAVS

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a digital transformation company with focus on AI, Predictive Analytics, Robotics led Enterprise Solutions & Services. GAVS is committed to improving the user experience by 10X and reducing resource utilization by 40%. Learn more at www.gavstech.com and follow GAVS on Twitter and LinkedIn.

All trademarks and service marks are property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS:

Paul Mancini

+1-215-779-0507

paul@atwoodmarketing.com



Bindu Vijayan

+91-99625-42876

bindu.vijayan@gavstech.com



Anand Paramasamy

+91-44-6669-4262

anand.paramasamy@gavstech.com

