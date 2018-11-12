

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production rose in September after declining in the previous two months, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Monday.



Industrial production grew a calendar adjusted 1.3 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.8 percent fall in August and a 1.3 percent slump in July.



Utilities output grew 7 percent and manufacturing output rose 1 percent. Mining and quarrying output shrunk 11.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent after a 1.7 percent gain in August. Production decreased 1.6 percent in July.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production decreased 1.8 percent in September after a 0.8 percent fall in August. Output dropped for the second month in a row.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX