Georgia Healthcare Group PLC Announces 3rd Quarter Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2018 / Forward looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements concerning expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to financial position and future operations and development. Although Georgia Healthcare Group PLC believes that the expectations and opinions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations and opinions will prove to have been correct. By their nature, these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, and actual results and events could differ materially from those currently being anticipated as reflected in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, certain of which are beyond our control, include, among other things: business integration risk; compliance risk; recruitment and retention of skilled medical practitioners risk: clinical risk; concentration of revenue and the Universal Healthcare Programme; currency and macroeconomic; information technology and operational risk; regional tensions and political risk; and other key factors that we have indicated could adversely affect our business and financial performance, which are contained elsewhere in this document and in our past and future filings and reports, including the "Principal Risks and Uncertainties" included in Georgia Healthcare Group PLC's Annual Report and Accounts 2017 and in its Half Year 2018 Results announcement. No part of these results constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in Georgia Healthcare Group PLC or any other entity, and must not be relied upon in any way in connection with any investment decision. Georgia Healthcare Group PLC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required. Nothing in this document should be construed as a profit forecast.

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC ("GHG" or the "Group" - LSE: GHG LN), announces the Group's third quarter and 9-month 2018 consolidated financial results. Unless otherwise mentioned, comparatives are for the third quarter of 2017. The results are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted in the European Union ("EU"), are unaudited and extracted from management accounts.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0170H_1-2018-11-12.pdf





COMPANY INFORMATION

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC

Registered Address

84 Brook Street

London W1K 5EH

United Kingdom

ghg.com.ge

Registered under number 09752452 in England and Wales

Incorporation date: 27 August 2015

Stock Listing

London Stock Exchange PLC's Main Market for listed securities

Ticker: "GHG.LN"

Contact Information

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC Investor Relations

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3178 4033; +995 322 444 205

E-mail: ir@ghg.com.ge

ghg.com.ge

Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP

25 Churchill Place

Canary Wharf

London

E14 5EY

United Kingdom

Registrar

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions

Bridgwater Road

Bristol BS13 8AE

United Kingdom

SOURCE: Georgia Healthcare Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/527782/Georgia-Healthcare-Group-PLC-Announces-3rd-Quarter-Results