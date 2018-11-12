sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,67 Euro		-0,13
-0,62 %
WKN: A2DQUG ISIN: JE00BYPZJM29 Ticker-Symbol: HDJA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,435
20,965
14:03
26,39
26,60
17.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC20,67-0,62 %