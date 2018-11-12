Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG ASX: JHG) wishes to confirm that shareholders on the register at 5.00pm on 12 November 2018, the Record Date, will be entitled to a third quarter dividend in respect of the three months ended 30 September 2018 of 36.0 US cents per ordinary share.

For holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), the Australian Dollar equivalent will be 49.3236 Australian cents* per CDI. For holders via the Corporate Sponsored Nominee of UK Depositary Interests (DIs), the Sterling equivalent will be 27.4284 pence* per DI.

The dividend will be paid on 30 November 2018.

The timetable is as follows:

Record Date for dividend Monday 12 November Processing recommences for requests by CDI holders to Tuesday 13 November convert CDIs into ordinary shares and UK DIs or by ordinary (New York time) shareholders to convert ordinary shares into CDIs and UK DIs Dividend payment date Friday 30 November

*The exchange rates that have been applied in translating the dividend amount are as follows: US$1 A$1.3701 and US$1 £0.7619.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$378 billion in assets under management (as at 30 September 2018), more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 28 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181112005049/en/

Contacts:

Janus Henderson

Investor enquiries

John Groneman, +44 (0) 20 7818 2106

Global Head of Investor Relations

john.groneman@janushenderson.com

or

Investor Relations

investor.relations@janushenderson.com