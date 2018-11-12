UK-based subsidiaries Centaur Services, St Francis Group, Vetswest and Vet Space now part of MWI Animal Health offering

MWI Animal Health, a part of AmerisourceBergen, announced today it is integrating and streamlining its services in the United Kingdom by aligning Centaur Services, St Francis Group, Vetswest and Vet Space under the MWI Animal Health brand. The new, integrated model will offer customers the benefit of combined expertise across wholesale distribution, buying groups and practice technologies to help give veterinary practices more time, profit and resources.

"Our customers want to focus on their patients and clients, and that's what this new combined platform allows," said Brian Topper, Managing Director, MWI Animal Health UK. "We are able all through MWI Animal Health to offer our customers a complete and comprehensive offering of services to support all of their needs. This new model provides freedom of choice while reducing the need for less valuable day-to-day decision-making that takes away from a clinician's time for care; it creates opportunities for both our partners and us as we continue to grow and evolve with the future of veterinary practice."

Through the new, integrated offering MWI Animal Health will uniquely offer a full range of value-based services that provide flexible solutions for all practices, including:

Wholesale Distribution : Practices of all sizes rely on MWI Animal Health to provide timely access to the products they need. The two fully licensed MWI Animal Health warehouses in the UK, each equipped with state-of-the-art management software, provide efficient and accurate order fulfilment, improve access to vital products for practices and their patients by providing critical backup in the supply chain.

: Practices of all sizes rely on MWI Animal Health to provide timely access to the products they need. The two fully licensed MWI Animal Health warehouses in the UK, each equipped with state-of-the-art management software, provide efficient and accurate order fulfilment, improve access to vital products for practices and their patients by providing critical backup in the supply chain. Digital Enhancements and Technology: MWI Animal Health's innovative and effective practice management solutions with inventory management capabilities help veterinary practices drive operational performance, enhance compliance and improve outcomes. These solutions are designed to seamlessly integrate with day-to-day business operations, simplifying workflow and allowing practitioners to focus on the work that matters most: patient care.

MWI Animal Health's innovative and effective practice management solutions with inventory management capabilities help veterinary practices drive operational performance, enhance compliance and improve outcomes. These solutions are designed to seamlessly integrate with day-to-day business operations, simplifying workflow and allowing practitioners to focus on the work that matters most: patient care. Buying Group Services : With an extensive network of over 500 individual practice sites, MWI Animal Health utilizes its vast supply chain capabilities to create value for both its customers and providers, producing savings and efficiencies for its member practices.

: With an extensive network of over 500 individual practice sites, MWI Animal Health utilizes its vast supply chain capabilities to create value for both its customers and providers, producing savings and efficiencies for its member practices. Customer Experience: The fully integrated, comprehensive business model allows MWI Animal Health to offer a scalable approach that flexes to meet each practitioner's unique needs. The single engagement model provides enhanced customer care, reduces gaps in efficiency and simplifies workflow. Service is streamlined and individualised in order to more quickly and effectively respond when needed.

"By bringing all of the expertise of MWI Animal Health together, we are unique in our approach to creating the insights and solutions that are necessary for both veterinary practices and manufacturers to thrive in the dynamic global market," continued Topper.

MWI Animal Health is a global organization with operations and services in the United States and United Kingdom.

"As a global leader in supporting animal care, we believe it is our responsibility to help create healthier futures. That means constantly anticipating and evolving to support veterinarians as they deliver critical care and drive improved outcomes. It also means creating access to the best pharmaceutical products and services and enabling successful businesses, so practices can ultimately focus on the wellness of their patients. This new, integrated platform is another example of our unwavering focus on continuing to improve animal health worldwide," said Mark Shaw, President, AmerisourceBergen Animal Health Group.

Centaur Services, St Francis Group, Vetswest and Vet Space will appear as part of the MWI Animal Health brand for the first time at the London Vet Show, this Thursday, November 15 and Friday, November 16, at stand K20.

